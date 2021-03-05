Don Agro posts 66.5% increase in net profit to S$8.7 million for FY2020 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 05.03.2021, 09:00 | 98 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 09:00 | Driven by an increase in gain from change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural products, mainly due to rising global prices of agricultural produce, gross profit rose 70.3% yoy to S$14.6 million

Declares a final dividend of 1.157 Singapore cents per share (FY2019: 0.7 Singapore cents per share) to reward shareholders, representing a dividend payout ratio of 20% SINGAPORE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGX-Listed Don Agro International Limited ("Don Agro") (SGX Ticker: GRQ) and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), one of the largest agricultural companies based in the Rostov region of Russia, has announced its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"). Read the full press release here. Financial Highlights (S$'000)

FY2020 FY2019 Change (%) Revenue

30,996 35,431 (12.5) Cost of Sales

(25,587) (33,354) (23.3) Gain from change in fair value of biological assets

and agricultural produce

9,217 6,512 41.5 Gross Profit

14,626 8,589 70.3 Gross Profit Margin (%)

47.2 24.2 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer