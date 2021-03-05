EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



05.03.2021 / 09:25





Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

5 March 2021 at 9.30 EET



Nordea Bank Abp has on 4 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 3 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 4.92 per cent on 3 March 2021.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: