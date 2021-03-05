 

Bilia becomes Lynk & Co’s first service partner

Bilia is the first service and damage workshop to have signed an agreement with
Lynk & Co about providing workshop services for their car fleet in Sweden.

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, comments:
”I am very happy that Bilia will cooperate with Lynk & Co in the future. They have an interesting business model based on month-to-month membership. This cooperation is completely in line with our strategic investment to grow within our important Service Business. We are convinced that our high competence when it comes to their products and our established network of service workshops across the country will contribute to a high service level.”

Lynk & Co launched its model 01 and so-called mobility membership in Sweden at the end of September 2020. In the near future, Bilia will complete the first cars for delivery to the customer.

Gothenburg, March 5, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se
Anders Rydheimer, Director Communication & Business Development,
+46 (0)10 497 07 99, anders.rydheimer@bilia.se

 

 

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment




Bilia becomes Lynk & Co's first service partner Bilia is the first service and damage workshop to have signed an agreement with Lynk & Co about providing workshop services for their car fleet in Sweden. Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, comments:"I am very happy that Bilia will cooperate …

