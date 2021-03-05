 

Promoting Win-Win-Win Collaboration, H3C Initiates Channel Kickoff 2021 in Russia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.03.2021   

MOSCOW, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, held the third leg of the annual H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 in Russia, under the theme of Moving your business forward. Hundreds of local partners and industry representatives joined the virtual event.

Living in an age dominated by technology, H3C takes full advantage of its digital infrastructure ability in compute, storage, networking, and security to help worldwide customers and partners drive digital transformation across diverse industries. In Russia, H3C has cooperated with nearly 100 H3C Certified Partners and Service Partners, conducted more than 100 tests, and developed over half-hundred of successful cases.

H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 Russia event was virtually launched on March 4. This event encourages overseas partners to “Move their business forward” by embracing new challenges and seizing opportunities alike, to jointly create more business value with H3C in 2021.

"Russia is a key strategic market for us with many promising prospects. Today, Russia is in a critical period of vigorously promoting digital transformation. We look forward to bringing H3C's profound industry insights and rich experience to Russia," said Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C.

"Together with its partners, H3C will work to facilitate the development and interconnection of telecom, public sector, energy, transportation and other sectors, which will help boost the construction of 'Smart Cities' and 'Smart Villages' across Russia. In the next three to five years, we will continue to commit ourselves to providing higher-level digital infrastructure, overall solutions and end-to-end services for the Russian market."

Russia, with its vast territory and volatile climate, has more stringent performance and reliability requirements for ICT construction. "Leveraging our continuous technological breakthroughs and well-tested experience in China, H3C looks forward to empowering carriers, government, energy, transportation, finance and other sectors to accelerate digital transformation in Russia," said Yan Kuo, Country Manager of H3C Russia.

"Since entering the Russian market in 2019, H3C has quickly established a large-scale professional local team, and reached extensive cooperation with nearly 100 well-established partners for a complete channel network. It's glad to see that we've been winning a number of projects from some top-level Russian customers, marking that we rise up into the ranks of the leading ICT companies in Russia," said Yan Kuo. "We will continue to optimize our channel strategy and strengthen relations with our partners. With the enablement of an extensive partner ecosystem, H3C will strive to unleash the full potential of intelligent digital technologies to help our partners achieve the maximum business growth."

At the Channel Kickoff event, H3C also honored the 2020 Partners Awards to its Russian partners, in recognition of their innovative spirit and in-depth insights into the local market, which greatly promoted the digital transformation of the industry. Five of H3C's Russia partners received the Top Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Top Service Sales and Delivery Award, and lastly, the Best Collaboration Award.

Upholding a "Partner First" strategy, H3C has always been striving to building an open, collaborative, and win-win-win partner ecosystem in international markets. Since the setoff in Malaysia this February, H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 has been launched in Pakistan and now "landed" in Russia. H3C will work together with overseas partners to build comprehensive digital solutions to help customers tap into the best value of digital transformation and embrace the digital future

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to the customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450381/1.jpg



