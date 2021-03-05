 

MoA Technology appoint Virginia Corless as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 10:03  |  99   |   |   

OXFORD, England, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoA Technology Limited, the crop protection discovery company, announced today that Dr Virginia Corless has been appointed as CEO and will lead the company from March 2021.

Dr Virginia Corless

Dr. Corless, who trained at MIT and the University of Cambridge, is an experienced leader of cutting-edge enterprises that aim to make agriculture more efficient and sustainable. Her work has received international awards and honours. From a start in astrophysics, she worked on clean energy technologies for the US Senate, built food-energy-water nexus solutions at the Sahara Forest Project, and most recently, served as the Chief Growth Officer of Novihum Technologies, a leading German AgTech company dedicated to improving agricultural soils.

Farmers are facing an increasingly difficult challenge: to increase food production while defending their crops in a sustainable manner.  Effective weed control plays a crucial role in being able to achieve sufficient food production for a growing global population. However, similar to the antibiotic resistance crisis affecting healthcare, there have been no major new herbicides introduced to the market with a novel mode of action in the last thirty years. This has forced overreliance on a small number of similar products that, in turn, has led to the rapid growth of weed resistance.   

MoA Technology took up this challenge in 2018. Spun out of Oxford University, the company has developed its own discovery platforms and is focused on the discovery of the next generation of sustainable herbicides with new modes of action from both natural and synthetic chemistry.

MoA Technology has developed three proprietary platforms: Galaxy TM, Target TM and Select TM. These three distinct in vivo platforms allow a rapid identification of novel potent herbicidal activity, precise determination of the novel model of action, and rapid improvement of the original lead, while also allowing early-stage filtering for environmentally benign compounds. The combination of platforms offers the opportunity to revolutionise the herbicide discovery process and critically identify new, effective and environmentally sustainable herbicides. The platforms are based upon a unique combination of genetics, trait analysis and data analytics.

Dr Virginia Corless said:

"I am thrilled to join MoA Technology as it embarks on this next stage of its growth.  With break-through science addressing a vital market need, MoA is poised to deliver sustainable crop protection solutions that support farmers and rural communities while contributing to a healthier and more sustainable food supply."

Hadyn Parry, Chairman at MoA Technology, added:

"We are delighted that Virginia has joined the company at such an exciting time in the company's development. We have shown that our approach is not only fully validated but also prolific in uncovering new biological herbicidal activity and identifying novel lead candidates. The first of these will go into field trials this year. "

http://www.moa-technology.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449188/VCorless_Photo_2021.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MoA Technology appoint Virginia Corless as CEO OXFORD, England, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MoA Technology Limited, the crop protection discovery company, announced today that Dr Virginia Corless has been appointed as CEO and will lead the company from March 2021. Dr. Corless, who trained at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncolytics Biotech Establishes New At-The-Market Facility
ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital ...
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
Leading Italian Shipping Company Moby S.p.A. Files Lawsuit Against Asset Management Firms
Graphene Market Size to Reach USD 876.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 40.2% | Valuates Reports
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Wheat Protein Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
MoA Technology appoint Virginia Corless as CEO
Don Agro posts 66.5% increase in net profit to S$8.7 million for FY2020
ChannelAdvisor Named Trusted Google International Growth Partner
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area