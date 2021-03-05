ICG Notification of Transactions of Directors
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
5 March 2021
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification that on 4 March 2021 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 5,543 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1802 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 28,455 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
