IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality 05.03.2021

Fourth survey since 2010 on media usage among investors and analysts in Germany's small- and mid-cap segment

Handelsblatt the big winner of the study: greatest influence on investment professionals, highest awareness and most-used online website

Börsen-Zeitung remains quality leader among print media

Boersengefluester.de surprises as best online financial medium

News agencies and their services again the most important media category - Bloomberg the most popular

5 March, Cologne/Frankfurt - For the fourth time, IR.on AG, a consulting firm for investor relations and financial communications, has analyzed the media usage of investors and analysts in the small and mid-cap segment. The survey was conducted among 40 professionals, including 22 financial analysts with an accumulated research universe of 450 small and mid-caps and 18 investors with over EUR 6.3 billion in assets under management.

Handelsblatt scored particularly high among the respondents, with 55% of them spontaneously mentioning it as the medium regularly used for professional purposes, which means that the newspaper has the highest top-of-mind awareness of all media. Investors and analysts also confirmed that Handelsblatt has the greatest influence on their work. Börsen-Zeitung, winner of the last survey in 2016, ranks second in both categories this time. In terms of quality, however, Börsen-Zeitung remains the number one among Germany's financial and business print media.