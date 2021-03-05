 

DGAP-News IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.03.2021, 11:44  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: IR.on Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results/Scientific publication
IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality

05.03.2021 / 11:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality

  • Fourth survey since 2010 on media usage among investors and analysts in Germany's small- and mid-cap segment
  • Handelsblatt the big winner of the study: greatest influence on investment professionals, highest awareness and most-used online website
  • Börsen-Zeitung remains quality leader among print media
  • Boersengefluester.de surprises as best online financial medium
  • News agencies and their services again the most important media category - Bloomberg the most popular

5 March, Cologne/Frankfurt - For the fourth time, IR.on AG, a consulting firm for investor relations and financial communications, has analyzed the media usage of investors and analysts in the small and mid-cap segment. The survey was conducted among 40 professionals, including 22 financial analysts with an accumulated research universe of 450 small and mid-caps and 18 investors with over EUR 6.3 billion in assets under management.

Handelsblatt scored particularly high among the respondents, with 55% of them spontaneously mentioning it as the medium regularly used for professional purposes, which means that the newspaper has the highest top-of-mind awareness of all media. Investors and analysts also confirmed that Handelsblatt has the greatest influence on their work. Börsen-Zeitung, winner of the last survey in 2016, ranks second in both categories this time. In terms of quality, however, Börsen-Zeitung remains the number one among Germany's financial and business print media.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality DGAP-News: IR.on Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results/Scientific publication IR.on AG publishes 2020/2021 Media Study: Handelsblatt wins in three categories; Börsen-Zeitung has the highest quality 05.03.2021 / 11:44 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZRECHTE FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG UND VERMARKTUNG VON REMIMAZOLAM IN TAIWAN ...
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: beschließt vollständigen Rückzug von der Börse, freiwilliges Erwerbsangebot an ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein