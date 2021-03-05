 

Gecina Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

05.03.2021   

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 22, 2021 from 3pm,
at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France.

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors’ report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company’s registered office or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021, i.e. April 17, 2021. For bearer shareholders, they will need to be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier).

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

On account of the health crisis context linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions for holding and taking part in this General Meeting may evolve depending on changes in the health and/or regulatory situation. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the 2021 General Meeting on the Company’s website: www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €573,949,530
Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines - 75002 Paris - France
Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476



Wertpapier


