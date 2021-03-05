Technicolor Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.03.2021, 11:38 | 58 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 11:38 | March 5, 2021 Technicolor: Information concerning the total number

of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16

of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers Technicolor Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights February 28, 2021 235,796,947 Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,796,947 Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,796,947 Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights. Excluding shares with suspended voting rights. * * * About Technicolor www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolor – linkedin.com/company/technicolor Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY). Attachment 20210305 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares





