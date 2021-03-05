 

Burcon to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Burcon to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Burcon to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 4, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BUROF) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, which will be held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

Management will host 1x1 virtual investor meetings during the conference.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or James@HaydenIR.com.


About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

 

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 300 issued patents and more than 225 additional patent applications that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, where it will produce, under license, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information visit www.burcon.ca.

