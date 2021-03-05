SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions

Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Warby 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of SimCorp’s Board of Directors, member of the Audit and Risk Committee b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s)

Volume(s) DKK 721.99

500 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price



500 shares

DKK 360,997.25 e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-04, 13.13 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

March 5, 2021

Contact:

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.