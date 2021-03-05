 

Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Noble Midstream Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 12:00  |  102   |   |   

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) and Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Chevron to acquire all (33.925 million) of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Noble Midstream, not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates (the “Common Units”), in an all-stock transaction whereby each outstanding unitholder of Noble Midstream would receive 0.1393 of a share of common stock of Chevron in exchange for each Common Unit owned.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005106/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Chevron Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 118,88€
Hebel 8,77
Ask 1,04
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 94,92€
Hebel 8,63
Ask 1,06
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We believe this buy-in transaction is the best solution for all stakeholders, enabling us to simplify the governance structure and capture value in support of our leading positions in the DJ and Permian basins,” said Colin Parfitt, Vice President of Chevron Midstream and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners LP.

The Conflicts Committee of the Board, comprised entirely of independent directors, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously approved the merger. Subsequently, the merger was approved by the Board.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary approvals. A subsidiary of Chevron, as the holder of a majority of the outstanding Common Units, has voted its units to approve the transaction.

Advisors

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Chevron. Janney Montgomery Scott is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting as legal advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Noble Midstream Partners Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) and Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Chevron to acquire all (33.925 million) of the publicly held …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of 3D ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenausklang nach US-Jobmarktdaten
05.03.21
Aktien New York: Nach kurzzeitiger Schwäche wieder deutliche Gewinne
05.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Starker Jobmarktbericht stützt kaum - Nasdaq im Minus
05.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht stützt die Kurse
05.03.21
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warren Buffett kauft Aktien und warnt vor Staatsanleihen
05.03.21
U.S. Court of Appeals Affirms Contempt Rulings Against Disbarred Lawyer Behind Fraudulent Ecuadorian Lawsuit
04.03.21
Green Deal: Stadt in Kalifornien verbietet neue Tankstellen ab 2025 - Weg frei für Wasserstofftankstellen und Ladestatione
03.03.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Zinsanstieg am Bondmarkt und Jobdaten belasten
03.03.21
Aktien New York: Zinsanstieg und Jobdaten belasten - Fed-Aussagen ohne Impulse
03.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Zinsanstieg am Anleihemarkt und Jobdaten belasten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
146
Chevron US1667641005