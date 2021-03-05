Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Noble Midstream Partners

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“ Chevron ”) and Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“ Noble Midstream ”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Chevron to acquire all (33.925 million) of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Noble Midstream, not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates (the “ Common Units ”), in an all-stock transaction whereby each outstanding unitholder of Noble Midstream would receive 0.1393 of a share of common stock of Chevron in exchange for each Common Unit owned.

“We believe this buy-in transaction is the best solution for all stakeholders, enabling us to simplify the governance structure and capture value in support of our leading positions in the DJ and Permian basins,” said Colin Parfitt, Vice President of Chevron Midstream and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners LP.

The Conflicts Committee of the Board, comprised entirely of independent directors, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously approved the merger. Subsequently, the merger was approved by the Board.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary approvals. A subsidiary of Chevron, as the holder of a majority of the outstanding Common Units, has voted its units to approve the transaction.

Advisors

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Chevron. Janney Montgomery Scott is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting as legal advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

