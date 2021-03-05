Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------2020/21 campaign extends for a total of 189 daysCompany Information/Agriculture/Processing industryVienna - At the end of February, AGRANA successfully ended its processing of the2020/2021 potato harvest at its potato starch mill in Gmünd (Lower Austria).With a processing period of 189 days, this was AGRANA's longest ever campaign inAustria.From 20.8.2020 to 25.2.2021, a record quantity of 322,000 metric tons of starchpotatoes were processed at the Gmünd site, which is not only a considerableincrease compared to the prior year (276,000 metric tons), but also a third morethan the average of the last five years. The average starch content amounted to17.8% (prior year: 18.3%).The wet weather during the harvest made conditions challenging for farmers whiledigging up the potatoes and also had impacts on the delivery of the rawmaterials to the Gmünd factory and during production. As a result of the longwet period, the raw materials between October and January were constantlydelivered with a high proportion of wet soil, which entailed more work whilewashing and scrubbing the potatoes clean. "Despite the particularly highquantities of potatoes, which represented new challenges for the starch campaignin terms of storage, logistics and technology in 2020/21, it was possible tosuccessfully overcome these in the course of this year's potato processingcampaign," stresses AGRANA CEO Johann Marihart.Production at full capacity - despite coronaAt Gmünd, Austria's only potato starch factory, AGRANA manufactures not onlyfood-grade starches but also starches for technical applications such as thosein the paper, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The facility alsoprocesses organic potatoes to make organic starches, organic sweeteners andorganic long-life potato products such as purées, potato dough mixes and babyfood. In total, AGRANA manufactures over 300 different starch products at itsmill in Gmünd.Production levels have remained high from Day 1 even during the corona pandemic.Demand has increased, particularly for packaged potato purée and dough.About AGRANAAGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerousindustrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 productionfacilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion.The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations andalso a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being akey manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well asorganic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugarcompanies in Central and Eastern Europe.This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].Further inquiry note:AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGMag.(FH) Hannes HaiderInvestor RelationsTel.: +43-1-211 37-12905e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.comMag.(FH) Markus SimakPublic RelationsTel.: +43-1-211 37-12084e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Pictures with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2118/5/10671617/1agrana_gmuend_l.jpgissuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGF.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1A-1020 Wienphone: +43-1-21137-0FAX: +43-1-21137-12926mail: info.ab@agrana.comWWW: www.agrana.comISIN: AT000AGRANA3indexes: WBIstockmarkets: Berlin, Wien, Frankfurt, Stuttgartlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4855838OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGISIN: AT0000603709