 

Ault Global Holdings Resumes Bitcoin Mining

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that it has resumed bitcoin mining through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., at its 617,000 square foot energy-efficient facility in Michigan. The Company also announced that it has begun the initial 30,000 square foot data center buildout at the Michigan facility. The Company plans to ramp up its bitcoin mining operations after the initial buildout is completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The Michigan facility provides up to 300MWs of critical power capacity under a perennial energy abatement agreement with guaranteed pricing at relatively low energy rates for the next five years. Securing a low-cost source of energy is a critical component of profitable cryptocurrency mining operations. While the Company believes the Michigan facility and its anticipated future operations will be successful, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will materialize in a timely manner, if at all.

“Since we abandoned our bitcoin mining activities approximately a year ago, much has changed for the Company,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, which allows us to invest in growing our cryptocurrency mining operations. We believe that we are now in a position to better withstand the volatility associated with cryptocurrency mining, as we have secured a low-cost energy source that we control. We believe our improved capital structure combined with low energy costs at a facility we own positions the Company for success.”

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.



