Ocwen Financial Comments on Court Order Granting Ocwen’s Motion for Summary Judgment on Majority of Claims in CFPB Matter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, issued the following statement in response to the ruling issued on March 4, 2021 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on the Company’s motion for summary judgment in the action pending with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB” or “Bureau”). The Court granted judgment in Ocwen’s favor on 9 of the Bureau’s 10 counts regarding alleged servicing misconduct that occurred before February 26, 2017. If the CFPB seeks to pursue any claims under Counts 1-9 based on alleged servicing misconduct which occurred after February 26, 2017, the Court reserved ruling on Ocwen’s remaining grounds for summary judgment pending the CFPB’s submission of a supplemental statement identifying such claims and its evidence, if any. As to Count 10, the Court denied the Bureau’s motion for summary judgment because Ocwen credibly disputed the Bureau’s claims of misconduct as to the small subset of loans at issue for that count.



“We are pleased that the district court has granted summary judgment in our favor on 9 of 10 counts at issue in the CFPB’s complaint. Throughout this litigation we have remained steadfast in our belief that the CFPB’s claims regarding Ocwen’s past servicing practices were without merit. Ocwen will continue to vigorously defend itself on the single remaining count and on any claims the Court allows to proceed concerning periods after February 26, 2017.”

