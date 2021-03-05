 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

05.03.2021, 12:22  |  202   |   |   

MIAMI, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s, a subsidiary of the Company, exchangeable senior notes due 2026, which are currently held by an affiliate of L Catterton, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2020. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our business strategy, financial position, results of operations, plans, prospects, actions taken or strategies being considered with respect to our liquidity position, valuation and appraisals of our assets and objectives of management for future operations (including those regarding expected fleet additions, our voluntary suspension, our ability to weather the impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, our expectations regarding the resumption of cruise voyages and the timing for such resumption of cruise voyages, the implementation of and effectiveness of our health and safety protocols, operational position, demand for voyages, financing opportunities and extensions, and future cost mitigation and cash conservation efforts and efforts to reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures) are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of:

