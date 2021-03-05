NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase windeln.de SE: windeln.de resolves on capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights of up to 10 percent using the authorized capital 05-March-2021 / 12:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de resolves on capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights of up to 10 percent using the authorized capital

Munich, 5 March 2021: The Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) today has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to partially utilize the Authorized Capital 2020 and increase the Company's share capital of EUR 10,982,073.00 by up to EUR 1,098,207.00 to up to EUR 12,080,280.00 by issuing up to 1,098,207 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights. The up to 1,098,207 New Shares are entitled to dividends from the beginning of the 2020 financial year and are to be allocated to selected investors as part of a private placement.

The placement price is EUR 1.30 per New share. At this placement price, the Company has received several binding offers to acquire New Shares, which in total refer to more than the maximum number of up to 1,098,207 New Shares. The exact number of New Shares to be issued will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after the placement process has been completed.

The New Shares are to be delivered to investors as shares not admitted to trading on the regulated market. The admission to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) will be based on a securities prospectus that is still to be drawn up. The Company, however, endeavors to include the New Shares for trading in the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, where the shares issued as part of the subscription rights issue from September / October 2020 are already being traded.