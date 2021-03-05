Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.03.2021, 12:30 | 58 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 12:30 | Series RIKS 26 0216 RIKS 33 0321 Settlement Date 03/10/2021 03/10/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 648 1,100 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 108.135 / -0.140 121.700 / 1.068 Total Number of Bids Received 5 4 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 648 1,100 Total Number of Successful Bids 5 4 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 5 4 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 108.135 / -0.140 121.700 / 1.068 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 108.448 / -0.200 122.563 / 1.000 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 108.135 / -0.140 121.700 / 1.068 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 108.270 / -0.166 121.841 / 1.057 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 108.448 / -0.200 122.563 / 1.000 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 108.135 / -0.140 121.700 / 1.068 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 108.270 / -0.166 121.841 / 1.057 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00 1.00





Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer