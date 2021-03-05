Asensus Surgical Announces Finalization of Name and Ticker Symbol Change
Asensus Surgical, Inc. (formerly TransEnterix, Inc.) (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced the formal completion of its previously announced name and ticker symbol change.
Effective today, Friday March 5, 2021, the Company’s stock will trade on the NYSE American under its new ticker symbol ASXC, and name, Asensus Surgical, Inc. The previous ticker symbol was “TRXC,” and the previous name was “TransEnterix, Inc.”
No actions are needed from current stockholders relative to the ticker symbol change.
About Asensus Surgical, Inc.
Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005045/en/
0 Kommentare