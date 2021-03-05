 

Silo Wellness Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “SILO”

TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILO WELLNESS INC., (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE:SILO), is pleased to announce that trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) will commence today under the ticker symbol “SILO”. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, Silo Wellness has filed its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement on SEDAR, which provides for additional information regarding Silo Wellness’ business operations.

“We are delighted to be trading on the CSE as the next step in Silo Wellness’ journey in the functional mushroom and psychedelics marketplaces and celebrate this important milestone with the team who have worked so diligently to bring Silo Wellness to the public markets,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “By listing on the CSE, investors will now be able to participate in the growth of Silo Wellness as we execute on our business model in Oregon, Jamaica and beyond.”

About Silo Wellness

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe, and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures, (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats and Jamaican cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms. None of Silo Wellness’ products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
David Gdanski
(604) 343-2724
IR@silowellness.com

Media Relations:
Stuart Kirby, VP of Marketing and Communications
press@silowellness.com

Mo Yang
Director
ir@silowellness.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: listing of the common shares of Silo Wellness on the CSE and the business plans of Silo Wellness. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.




Disclaimer

