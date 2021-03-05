GasLog Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Piraeus, Greece, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (GasLog) (NYSE: GLOG), an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company’s website, http://www.gaslogltd.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “SEC Filings”.



Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting: