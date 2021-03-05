 

FedNat Holding Company Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SUNRISE, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced today that it is commencing a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock. All of the shares will be offered by the Company. The Company also expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount of up to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 26, 2018. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and related preliminary prospectus supplement that the Company filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the underwriter will arrange to send you the prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request it by calling toll free at 866-805-4128.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Company

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, terms, size, and timing of the public offering, and with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and those factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT: Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com



Disclaimer

