 

Trevena to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

Company to host conference call on March 9th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day, featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Demitrack, M.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, Dr. Gregory Hammer, Professor of Anesthesiology, Stanford University Medical Center, will be providing additional remarks on the role of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection in acute pain management and key considerations in the formulary review process at his institution.

Title: Trevena Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Conference 
Call Details: 		Toll-Free: 855-465-0180
International: 484-756-4313
Conference ID: 7276985
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z467y594

The webcast will be available starting 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the conclusion of the live broadcast on the company’s website at https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar.

The Company today also announced that Carrie Bourdow will participate on a panel hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner (2017-2019), as part of the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference. Additional details are below:

Title: Reimbursement and Pricing – Pre- and Post-Commercialization Considerations
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/77c19841-d2aa-433e-8447-a47e4dde66de

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.trevena.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry - Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
IR@trevena.com
(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder
SVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Trevena, Inc.
(610) 354-8840

 




