 

Aquestive Therapeutics to Host Investor & Analyst Virtual Epinephrine Drug Delivery R&D Event on March 25 at 9 00 a.m. ET

WARREN, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that it will host a virtual investor and analyst epinephrine drug delivery research and development event on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

The event will feature a review of the epinephrine drug delivery program, inclusive of the data from the two Phase 1 PK trials and clinical development strategy, and a Q&A discussion. Presentations will be delivered by members of Aquestive’s senior management team and by two prominent Key Opinion Leaders in the field of allergy disorders:

  • David Fleischer, M.D., Section Head, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Professor of Pediatrics at University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • John Oppenheimer, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at UMDNJ Rutgers, Pulmonary and Allergy Associates NJ

A webcast of the virtual R&D event and accompanying slides will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, the R&D event can be accessed by dialing (833) 640-1722 from the U.S. and (602) 585-9829 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 3598556. The event webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan (clobazam) oral film, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

05.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Investors
04.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
04.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
04.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
AQST BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – AQST
02.03.21
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers - AQST
25.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics Reaffirms Near-Term NDA Resubmission for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film Following FDA Feedback
17.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights on March 9 and Host Conference Call on March 10 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
09.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Julie Krop, M.D., and Marco Taglietti, M.D., and Announces Resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from Board of Directors

AQST (Mkap $76 M) 3 Marketed Drugs / 4 NDAs eingereicht