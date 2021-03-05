The event will feature a review of the epinephrine drug delivery program, inclusive of the data from the two Phase 1 PK trials and clinical development strategy, and a Q&A discussion. Presentations will be delivered by members of Aquestive’s senior management team and by two prominent Key Opinion Leaders in the field of allergy disorders:

WARREN, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that it will host a virtual investor and analyst epinephrine drug delivery research and development event on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

David Fleischer, M.D., Section Head, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Professor of Pediatrics at University of Colorado School of Medicine

John Oppenheimer, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at UMDNJ Rutgers, Pulmonary and Allergy Associates NJ

A webcast of the virtual R&D event and accompanying slides will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, the R&D event can be accessed by dialing (833) 640-1722 from the U.S. and (602) 585-9829 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 3598556. The event webcast will be archived for 30 days.

