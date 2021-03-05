Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Investor Day on March 19

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 19, 2021. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

During this three-hour Investor Day event, Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and members of UEI’s leadership team will share the company’s vision, strategy and financial outlook, as well as offer guidance on the trends and opportunities in the company’s business channels. Attendees will get a look at UEI’s latest product and technology solutions designed to blend entertainment and smart home experiences. UEI’s leadership team will be available to answer questions throughout the event.