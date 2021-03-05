 

Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Investor Day on March 19

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 19, 2021. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

During this three-hour Investor Day event, Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and members of UEI’s leadership team will share the company’s vision, strategy and financial outlook, as well as offer guidance on the trends and opportunities in the company’s business channels. Attendees will get a look at UEI’s latest product and technology solutions designed to blend entertainment and smart home experiences. UEI’s leadership team will be available to answer questions throughout the event.

Participants can pre-register to attend UEI’s Investor Day here. A recording of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor section of UEI’s website for one year.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.



