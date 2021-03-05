 

Cutera, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced the pricing of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Cutera also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $13.25 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be general senior, unsecured obligations of Cutera, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed. The initial conversion rate will be 30.1427 shares of Cutera’s common stock (“common stock”) per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $33.18 per share of common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 27.5% over the last reported sale price of Cutera’s common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 4, 2021. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Cutera’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Cutera’s common stock, at Cutera’s election.

Cutera may redeem the notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Cutera’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on and including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Cutera provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

If a “fundamental change” (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) occurs at any time prior to the maturity date, holders of the notes may require Cutera to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest. In addition, following certain corporate events or if Cutera issues a notice of redemption, Cutera will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with such corporate event or during a redemption period.

03.03.21
Cutera, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
17.02.21
Cutera, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results