 

NewAge Announces Evolution of Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 13:00  |  85   |   |   

DENVER, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company today announced that it is making changes to its senior leadership team. As part of the changes Carin Casso Reinhardt, will be joining as Chief People Officer, and Gregory Gould will be transitioning from the Company between now and July 2, 2021.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge commented, “We are so pleased that Carin Reinhardt has joined the leadership team at NewAge as we organize ourselves to achieve our next phase of growth. We have grown from an idea four years ago to scale of now more than $500 million, and Carin’s expertise will be invaluable as we build the culture and capabilities of a multi-billion dollar multinational and leader in social selling.”

Carin Reinhardt is a first-generation American whose family originally comes from Mexico.  She brings more than 20 years of Human Resources experience to the newly created role at NewAge.

Most recently she was the Chief Human Resources Officer for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a globally renowned research, sciences, and engineering organization with more than 3,000 employees across more than 70 countries. Before this she served as VP of Human Resources for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Arsenal F.C., and multiple other sports and entertainment teams and venues. Prior to Kroenke, she spent almost 20 years with ASRC Federal Holding Company, a $1.5B Federal Contracting Services firm with more than 7,000 employees and customers including NASA, Department of Defense, and all US Military Branches.

Ms. Reinhardt stated, “I am so excited to be joining NewAge at this important moment in its history. I see tremendous growth potential in front of the Company, and am confident that my support in building out our culture and the performance management and talent development systems, will be critical components of capturing the full potential at NewAge.”

Concurrent with the hiring of the Chief People Officer, the Company is also announcing that Greg Gould will be transitioning between now and July 2.  Brent Willis commented, “We want to thank Greg for all his work and excellent contributions to the firm in getting us to this new threshold and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewAge Announces Evolution of Management Team DENVER, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company today announced that it is making changes to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
NewAge Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Japan-Based Aliven, Inc.
16.02.21
NewAge Announces $58 Million Private Placement
16.02.21
NewAge Announces Preliminary Q4 2020 Results