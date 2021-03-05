 

DGAP-News One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l: Steilmann SE - Nineth status report available for bondholders

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.03.2021, 13:29  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond
One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l: Steilmann SE - Nineth status report available for bondholders

05.03.2021 / 13:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 05 March 2021 - The insolvency administrator of Steilmann SE submitted the nineth status report on the insolvency proceedings of Steilmann SE to One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l in its capacity as joint representative for the bonds WKN: A12UAE / ISIN: DE000A12UAE0 and WKN: A14J4G / ISIN: DE000A14J4G3. ‎
Bondholders can request a copy of the status report against proof of their bondholder position (deposit statement not older than 10 business days). Requests and deposit statements must be sent by email to steilmann@onesquareadvisors.com or fax: +49 89 15 98 98 22.
The insolvency proceedings of Steilmann SE is non-public. The distribution or publication of the status report or parts of it is therefore not permitted.  
Contact
One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l
Theatinerstr. 36
80333 Munich
steilmann@onesquareadvisors.com
www.onesquareadvisors.com

05.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1173537  05.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173537&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l: Steilmann SE - Nineth status report available for bondholders DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l: Steilmann SE - Nineth status report available for bondholders 05.03.2021 / 13:29 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZRECHTE FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG UND VERMARKTUNG VON REMIMAZOLAM IN TAIWAN ...
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: beschließt vollständigen Rückzug von der Börse, freiwilliges Erwerbsangebot an ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein