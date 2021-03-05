DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l: Steilmann SE - Nineth status report available for bondholders



05.03.2021 / 13:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 05 March 2021 - The insolvency administrator of Steilmann SE submitted the nineth status report on the insolvency proceedings of Steilmann SE to One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l in its capacity as joint representative for the bonds WKN: A12UAE / ISIN: DE000A12UAE0 and WKN: A14J4G / ISIN: DE000A14J4G3. ‎

Bondholders can request a copy of the status report against proof of their bondholder position (deposit statement not older than 10 business days). Requests and deposit statements must be sent by email to

The insolvency proceedings of Steilmann SE is non-public. The distribution or publication of the status report or parts of it is therefore not permitted.

Contact

One Square Advisory Services S.a.r.l

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 Munich

steilmann@onesquareadvisors.com

