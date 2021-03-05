Everbridge Awarded Revolutionary New Public Warning Patent for Technology that Automates the Selection of the Optimal Communications Channels to Reach the Broadest, Hyper-Targeted Populations – as Fast as Possible – During a Crisis

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company received a revolutionary new patent related to its world-class Public Warning system. The patent pertains to technology focused on hybrid population alerting systems and intelligent sending of messages in public mobile networks.

Everbridge Awarded Revolutionary New Public Warning Patent (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge represents the first population alerting provider to serve the entire populations of 11 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, supporting five European Union (EU) countries in conjunction with the EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. In compliance with GDPR, Everbridge Public Warning neither collects nor stores personally identifiable information (PII) data.

The new patent entitled “Intelligent Messaging-Channel Selection and Related Features For Alert Systems” covers functionality around efficient and optimized sending of mass notifications to the public, and the automatic selection of channels to be used, to ensure emergency notifications are sent to as many hyper-targeted populations, whether resident or traveler, as fast as possible, leaving no one behind during a crisis.

“Through the strategic combination of leading technologies in the industry, we are yielding intellectual property that would otherwise not have been possible,” said Imad Mouline, Chief Technology Officer at Everbridge, referring to Everbridge’s 2018 acquisition of UMS and 2020 acquisition of one2many. “This patent represents a key part of our strategy to continue to offer the next-generation of public warning technology. Everbridge enables governments and entire countries to leverage a single platform to communicate during all stages of a crisis, and to all stakeholders, by leveraging automation that ensures the right communications channels are used for the right purposes, leaving no one behind in an emergency.”