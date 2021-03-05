 

INTRUSION to Participate at Upcoming March Financial Conferences

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that Jack Blount, President and CEO, Franklin Byrd, CFO, and Gary Davis, CMO, will participate at the Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The leadership team will be available throughout both days to host conference calls with investors participating in the events.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI); an advanced cloud threat intelligence solution, INTRUSION TraceCop, for identity discovery and disclosure; and, INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

IR Contact
Joel Achramowicz
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
P: 415-845-9964

 




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
25.02.21
INTRUSION Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
22.02.21
INTRUSION Rounds Out Leadership Team by Naming Gary Davis as its Chief Marketing Officer
12.02.21
INTRUSION To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
10.02.21
INTRUSION Inc. Announces Appointment of Katrinka McCallum to its Board of Directors

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
97
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround