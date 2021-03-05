 

asknet Solutions AG appoints Florent Guillomeau as Chief Financial Officer

05-March-2021
March 5, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - Today, the Supervisory Board of asknet Solutions AG has resolved to appoint Mr. Florent Guillomeau as Chief Financial Officer of asknet Solutions AG, with an effective date of June 1, 2021. Mr. Guillomeau succeeds Mr. Jan Schulmeister, whose resignation, with an effective date of May 31, 2021 has been duly accepted by the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Schulmeister for his contribution to the strategic transformation process of asknet Solutions AG and for laying the financial foundations for the future growth of the company.

Mr. Guillomeau will join Mr. Christian Herkel, Chief Executive Officer, as member of the Executive Board (Vorstand), and, in his new role, will directly oversee the departments of Finance and Accounting, Human Resources and IT Infrastructure.

Mr. Guillomeau is a seasoned international finance executive, who brings to asknet Solutions AG more than 15 years of leadership experience at top Finance and General Management roles he held in Germany, France, Ghana and Vietnam. In his various roles he managed diverse teams located in Europe, the Americas, Japan, China and India. Most recently, Mr. Guillomeau held the position of Director Finance Global Supply Chain at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. He obtained his Master's in Economics degree from the University Poitiers (France), and Master's in European Companies Management from the University of Applied Sciences Kiel (Germany).

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
Wertpapier


