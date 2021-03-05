Agile Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will present at two investor conferences in March.



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference On demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET



Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. Each archived webcast will be available for 30 days.