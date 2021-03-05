Juggernaut Closes Its Non-Brokered Financing as Crescat Capital Completes Its Strategic Investment in the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced (see news releases dated February 8, 2021, February 22, 2021, and March 1, 2021) private placement financing (the “Financing”). Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has made a strategic investment representing a 9.90% ownership of the Company and will have the option to participate in future financings to maintain its interest level for a three-year period from today. Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been appointed as a technical advisor to the Company. View Juggernaut video by clicking here .

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat’s mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat’s goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. The company’s investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client’s unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap and Precious Metals funds.

Crescat is advised by its technical consultant, Dr. Quinton Hennigh on investments in gold and silver resource companies. Dr. Hennigh became an economic geologist after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He has more than 30 years of exploration experience with major gold mining firms that include Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining. Among his notable project involvements are First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville Gold Mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project on Fiji, among many others.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia. Juggernaut’s 4 properties are 100% controlled containing original discoveries with exposure to gold, silver, and base metals.



The Company has issued 10,000,000 $0.25 non-flow-through units (“NFT units”), each NFT unit consists of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional common share at $0.375 for 2 years, and 7,888,324 flow-through units (“FT Units”), each FT unit consists of 1 flow-through common share of the Company, and 1 common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional common share at $0.375 for two years, for total gross proceeds of $5,300,000.