 

Splunk Vice President of Americas & Public Sector Frank Dimina Named a 2021 FCW Federal 100 Award Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that Frank Dimina, Splunk’s Vice President of Americas & Public Sector, has been honored by leading federal technology news outlet FCW as a recipient of the 2021 Federal 100 Award. The Federal 100 Awards recognize individuals from government and industry for technical know-how, innovative ideas and leadership acumen in federal IT. A full list of this year’s winners can be found here.

A Splunker since 2016, Dimina has spent the past year working with customers to understand how they can bring data to their mission, solve their biggest challenges and keep operations running smoothly amid COVID-19. In 2020, Frank played a critical role in the deployment of Splunk Remote Work Insights (RWI), a free tool helping customers safely and effectively transform operations overnight to sustain a remote workforce.

“Frank is a strategic and collaborative leader who empowers his team to execute short term objectives with a long term vision,” said Christian Smith, chief revenue officer, Splunk. “As a champion for customers, Frank is a key leader between the Beltway and Silicon Valley, helping organizations and government agencies of all sizes use data to overcome profound IT, security and workforce challenges.”

Beyond supporting federal agencies, Frank helped drive the development and rollout of other tools for pandemic response, public health and operations management. His efforts include helping higher education institutions analyze foot traffic patterns to identify community exposure and supporting state and local government's ability to take action on data and implement key telehealth initiatives across the country.

“I’m honored and humbled to be a recipient of a 2021 Federal 100 Award, but I couldn’t have done this without the support of an incredible team. Across Splunk’s entire U.S. field organization, we are aligned in a singular mission to help our customers bring data to everything” said Frank Dimina, VP of Americas and Public Sector. “As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, our team is looking forward to helping our customers accelerate their data journeys in the cloud.”

Driven by a mission to lead with open dialogue, unlock creativity and embrace innovation, Dimina leads Splunk’s Americas and Public Sector field organizations. In addition, Dimina sponsors Splunk’s Public Sector Advisory Board and Natives employee resource group. Outside of his role at Splunk, Dimina is also active in Splunk’s partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light Up the Night campaign and fundraising efforts for childhood cancer research.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splunk Vice President of Americas & Public Sector Frank Dimina Named a 2021 FCW Federal 100 Award Winner Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that Frank Dimina, Splunk’s Vice President of Americas & Public Sector, has been honored by leading federal technology news outlet FCW as a recipient of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Splunk Named Cloud Observability Leader and Only Outperformer
03.03.21
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
25.02.21
Splunk to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
18.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
08.02.21
McLaren Racing and Splunk Announce Multi-Year Formula 1 Partnership Extension
04.02.21
Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 3, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer