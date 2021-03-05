SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021. As of March 4, 2021, there were 36,222,359 common shares outstanding.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

