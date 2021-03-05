National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.