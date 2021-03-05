 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lighthouse, a New-Home Community in a Prime Orange County Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lighthouse, an enclave of 40 new homes situated in a prime Orange County location. The new community is located in Stanton, California, just off State Route 39 between Highway 91 and Highway 22, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and John Wayne Airport. Lighthouse is also minutes away from popular shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Orange County’s popular beaches, attractions and outdoor recreation.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Lighthouse, a new-home community in a prime Orange County location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The chic three-story homes showcase modern architecture and desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 1,900 square feet.

“Lighthouse is a new enclave of homes that feature modern architecture in a prime Orange County location,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “The community offers customers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in an area with limited inventory. Lighthouse also provides convenient access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues and is only a short drive to world-famous attractions and beaches.

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Lighthouse sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $660,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



