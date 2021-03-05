CyberArk to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 10, 2021

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. CyberArk executives will discuss the company’s Identity Security platform and subscription transition strategy as well as market dynamics and the company’s go-to-market approach.

The presentations will be webcast live via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST and will run until approximately 12:45 p.m. EST, including a live question and answer session. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations website. Registration for the event can be accessed via the Investor Relations website.