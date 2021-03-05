 

CoreLogic Partners with Echo Bravo Productions in Docu-Series to Provide Relief to Communities in the Wake of Louisiana Hurricanes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, partnered with Justin Roberts, director of the 10-episode docu-series DO GOOD, which showcases the inspiring relief work in Louisiana following Hurricanes Laura and Delta that devastated the community in 2020. CoreLogic provided insight into key property damage and weather forensic science for the docu-series which launched today.

“CoreLogic is committed to building and maintaining a healthy housing market, which we believe is essential to prosperous and vibrant societies,” said Sandra Carvalho, CMO of CoreLogic. “This makes us a great partner for DO GOOD director Justin Roberts, who, after his hometown of Lake Charles was decimated by Hurricane Laura, was looking for support in bringing his docu-series to life. The series will highlight and benefit the nonprofit organizations that are working tirelessly to help rebuild the Southwest Louisiana community.”

CoreLogic provides property insights from financial and structural details to risk of catastrophe exposure and damage. CoreLogic combines its predictive modeling and hazard expertise to forecast with near complete certainty what could happen if a catastrophe occurs – incredibly important now that catastrophes are more frequent and severe. This partnership allowed CoreLogic to collaborate with Roberts to help tell this story and raise awareness of the impact of climate change on the housing market.

CoreLogic’s solutions and services play an integral role in climate change management as well as in natural hazard risk and post-event recovery. CoreLogic works closely with government agencies on climate management, including providing advanced weather models and identification of climate-related risks to help inform infrastructure planning and risk mitigation strategies.

“We build hazard and analytics models to really understand catastrophe impact to the entire real estate economy. Partnering with the DO GOOD creators gave us an opportunity to demonstrate data in action, to help tell the human side of the story—what happens to communities after a disaster strikes,” said Howard Botts, CoreLogic Chief Scientist. “Ultimately, we hope that by providing this level of knowledge and transparency, government agencies, insurers, and mortgage companies will be empowered to mitigate risk, protect better and help build stronger communities.”

CoreLogic’s unique value is its ability to provide a holistic, granular view of the entire property and risk ecosystem. According to CoreLogic data, in total, Hurricane Laura caused between $8 billion to $12 billion in insured losses. Within Lake Charles specifically, there were $7 billion to $11 billion in insured wind losses and up to about $150 million in insured storm surge losses. Thousands of homes were exposed to storm surge, flash flooding, flooding and hurricane winds. Within two months following Hurricane Laura, the Lake Charles mortgage delinquency rate skyrocketed to a staggering 16.4% (up from 8.9% pre-hurricane) as the community struggled with disaster recovery, made worse by the pandemic.

“When you have better information, you can make better decisions. CoreLogic provides the kind of information that will help communities better prepare for these types of catastrophes,” said DO GOOD Producer and Director Justin D. Roberts. “CoreLogic truly cares about communities that power the American housing market, and they have provided the scientific insight that’s been instrumental in helping us tell this important story.”

Each episode of DO GOOD will explore the work of one organization pitching in to help rebuild its community following a storm that damaged 95% of structures in Lake Charles, Louisiana. All monetized YouTube revenue will support the featured organization. To watch Episode 1 of DO GOOD, click here. For more information on CoreLogic’s involvement in DO GOOD, visit www.corelogic.com/dogood.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Partners with Echo Bravo Productions in Docu-Series to Provide Relief to Communities in the Wake of Louisiana Hurricanes CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, partnered with Justin Roberts, director of the 10-episode docu-series DO GOOD, which showcases the inspiring relief work in Louisiana …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
CoreLogic Responds to CoStar Regarding its Revised Acquisition Proposal
02.03.21
In High Gear: Annual US Home Price Appreciation Reaches Double Digits in January, CoreLogic Reports
01.03.21
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Acquisition Proposal from CoStar
01.03.21
CoreLogic Reports Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue, Operating Income, Profit Margins and Cash Flow
25.02.21
Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience
18.02.21
CoreLogic Launches New Digital Title and Closing Solution to Accelerate Mortgage Origination Workflow and Improve the Borrower Experience
16.02.21
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from CoStar Group
09.02.21
Sierra Pacific Mortgage Selects CoreLogic to Streamline Home Appraisal Process
09.02.21
Mortgage Delinquency in November Reaches the Lowest Level Since March, CoreLogic Reports
06.02.21
CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX