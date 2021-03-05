Pulse Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference hosting one-on-one meetings Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A presentation webcast will be available in advance of the event on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00am ET.

Management is scheduled to participate in an aesthetic dermatology panel discussion during the Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A live and recorded webcast of the panel discussion will be available at 2:00pm ET on the same day. A presentation by management will also be available at the start of the event at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Interested parties may access the on-demand webcasts from both conferences on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. To learn more, please visit pulsebiosciences.com.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign up for updates.

