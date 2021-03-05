ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of February 28, 2021

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of February 28, 2021.

As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $341.2 million, and its net asset value per share was $24.62 The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 528% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 342%.