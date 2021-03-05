HanesBrands Names Tracy Preston General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

Tracy Preston has been named HanesBrands' general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. She will join the company on March 29. (Photo: Business Wire)

Preston brings more than 25 years of experience in leading corporate legal teams and serving in international law firms. She will be responsible for HanesBrands’ global legal and compliance functions and will report to Chief Executive Officer Steve Bratspies.

“Tracy is a strategic leader with extensive experience in apparel, retail and e-commerce, and I am pleased she’s joining the HanesBrands team,” Bratspies said. “Tracy has an impressive background in major business transformations and building iconic, global brands. I look forward to working with her as we execute our Full Potential plan and deliver long-term growth.”

Preston joins HanesBrands from The Neiman Marcus Group, where she was executive vice president, chief legal officer, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Prior to joining Neiman Marcus in 2013, Preston worked for Levi Strauss & Co., where she held a number of senior legal positions, including chief counsel, global supply chain; chief compliance officer; and chief counsel, global human resources and litigation. Earlier in her career, Preston was a partner at Orrick Herrington and Sutcliffe, an international law firm founded in San Francisco.

Preston holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

“HanesBrands has iconic brands, a strong commitment to sustainability and a passionate team of 61,000 associates,” Preston said. “This is an exciting time for the company, and I’m thrilled to be a part of helping the company unlock its Full Potential.”

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock Index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 61,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

