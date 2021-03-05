 

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC VBHI) Announces Corporate Update

Frisco, Texas, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is pleased to provide the following corporate update. Over the last several months, the Company has begun to execute on its business strategy by qualifying the sale of its shares pursuant to a Reg A+ offering and raising capital and using that capital to begin accumulating a portfolio of revenue producing oil and gas minerals and royalties through acquisitions by stock, cash or a combination. To date, the Company has made acquisitions of two diverse asset portfolios and is working on closing the acquisition of additional assets, including two portfolios described below . 

Highlights

·         Acquisition #1: (Acquired 7/2020) Multi-State portfolio of both oil and natural gas assets. This acquisition includes mineral and royalty interests in prolific areas such as the Permian Basin of Texas, Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with ~300 wells producing. Operators of the properties include Apache, SEM Operating, Indigo Natural Resources and others. Currently, the Company is now in pay status on all properties and receiving monthly revenue. The Company has received new drilling activity notices on multiple properties in this portfolio and expects new wells to be drilled and brought online soon thus increasing the monthly revenues.

·         Acquisition #2: (Acquired 1/2021) Multi-State portfolio of both oil and natural gas assets. This acquisition includes mineral and royalty interests in the Eagleford Shale of Texas and the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with ~25 wells producing. Operators of the properties include Hawkwood Energy and Sandridge Energy. The Company has completed the acquisition and is in pay status and receiving monthly revenue. 

·         Acquisition #3: (Under Contract) Haynesville Shale Mineral Interest. This property is located in Desoto and Sabine Parish of Louisiana with six wells producing and is operated by Indigo Natural Resources. This property is a good complement to our other assets in the Haynesville Shale. The Company believes natural gas assets are an important part of a well-balanced portfolio. The Company expects the acquisition to close shortly and to receive first revenues in April.

