 

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Discontinues Testing of Aerpio Pharmaceutical’s Razuprotafib in I-SPY COVID Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  103   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO and CINCINNATI, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC), the sponsor of the I-SPY COVID Trial, will not proceed with further testing of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARPO) drug, razuprotafib. Razuprotafib was chosen for testing in the I-SPY COVID Trial because it is hypothesized to stabilize and repair the blood vessels in the lung and improve gas exchange.

The I-SPY COVID Trial is a Phase II adaptive platform trial that is testing agents that show promise for reducing the risk of death from and severity of illness for people who become critically ill after contracting COVID-19. The purpose of the trial is to rapidly screen multiple agents to find those with the best chance of effectively improving outcomes for those critically ill. The I-SPY COVID Trial now includes 18 sites as well as leaders in pulmonary and critical care centers from around the country who are working to identify and test new agents to improve patient outcomes.

The sponsor halted testing of Aerpio’s razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID Trial because it was challenging to administer in the setting of COVID-19, with 30% of patients discontinuing the agent due to disease-related hypotension, including protocol-mandated stopping rules. There was no indication that razuprotafib caused the hypotension that led to clinical decline in systolic blood pressure. However, at the conclusion of two safety lead-in cohorts, it was determined there was a small but not clinically significant decline in systolic blood pressure and mean arterial blood pressure by approximately 4–5 mm Hg; there was no significant difference between the 10 mg and 20 mg dose in blood pressure decline. In addition, there was little if any blood pressure reduction in patients with pre-dose blood pressure readings of less than 100 mm Hg, even when on vasopressors, and there was no evidence that razuprotafib reduced the efficacy of vasopressors.

Because blood pressure monitoring with additional scrutiny is challenging in the setting of a surge in ICU admissions from COVID-19, the Data Monitoring Committee recommended that razuprotafib not be advanced after the second safety lead-in. This agent could be revisited in the setting of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) absent pandemic COVID-19.

Dr. Nuala Meyer, an I-SPY COVID Trial co-investigator and chaperone (PI) of the razuprotafib arm, and an associate professor of medicine at University of Pennsylvania, commented, “We remain enthusiastic about the potential for razuprotafib in ARDS given its very strong mechanistic rationale. Unfortunately, the monitoring required to safely assess this agent was difficult to execute while sites were strained and short-staffed due to the pandemic; thus, we have not been able to fully evaluate its effectiveness.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Discontinues Testing of Aerpio Pharmaceutical’s Razuprotafib in I-SPY COVID Trial SAN FRANCISCO and CINCINNATI, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC), the sponsor of the I-SPY COVID Trial, will not proceed with further testing of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARPO) drug, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
24
Aerpio: Mal wieder ein Multibagger im NBC...