Brickell Biotech To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Hyperhidrosis Market

This webinar will feature presentations by hyperhidrosis KOLs Adam Friedman, MD, The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and Joel L. Cohen, MD, AboutSkin Dermatology, who will provide an overview of hyperhidrosis through both the eyes of a patient and diagnosing clinician. Both dermatologists will discuss the unmet need that exists in hyperhidrosis, the current treatment landscape, and the negative quality of life impacts experienced by both pediatric and adult patients. Drs. Friedman and Cohen will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

BOULDER, Colo., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on the hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) market on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT.

Robert Brown, CEO of Brickell, also will provide a corporate update. Brickell’s lead investigational product candidate, sofpironium bromide, is a new chemical entity that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential best-in-class therapy for treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. Brickell expects to report topline data from this Phase 3 clinical program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

KOL Biographies

Adam Friedman, M.D., FAAD is Professor and Interim Chair of Dermatology, serving as Residency Program Director, Director of Translational Research, and Director of the Supportive Oncodermatology Program in the Department of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Dr. Friedman completed his undergraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with Distinction in Dermatologic Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his internship at New York Hospital Queens, and returned to Einstein College for his Dermatology residency, being appointed Chief Resident during his final year. Dr. Friedman joined the Einstein College faculty after graduation from 2010-2015, during which time he was the Director of Dermatologic Research, Director of the Translational Research Fellowship, and the Associate Program Director.