 

Brickell Biotech To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Hyperhidrosis Market

Webinar taking place on Friday, March 26th @ 10 am EDT

BOULDER, Colo., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on the hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) market on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT.

This webinar will feature presentations by hyperhidrosis KOLs Adam Friedman, MD, The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and Joel L. Cohen, MD, AboutSkin Dermatology, who will provide an overview of hyperhidrosis through both the eyes of a patient and diagnosing clinician. Both dermatologists will discuss the unmet need that exists in hyperhidrosis, the current treatment landscape, and the negative quality of life impacts experienced by both pediatric and adult patients. Drs. Friedman and Cohen will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Robert Brown, CEO of Brickell, also will provide a corporate update. Brickell’s lead investigational product candidate, sofpironium bromide, is a new chemical entity that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential best-in-class therapy for treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. Brickell expects to report topline data from this Phase 3 clinical program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

All industry and investment professionals are invited to attend the event, which will be accessible via a webcast posted in the Investors section of the Brickell website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. If you are unable to watch this broadcasted event live, a replay will be available on the Brickell website in the Investor section following the event and archived for approximately 90 days.

KOL Biographies

Adam Friedman, M.D., FAAD is Professor and Interim Chair of Dermatology, serving as Residency Program Director, Director of Translational Research, and Director of the Supportive Oncodermatology Program in the Department of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Dr. Friedman completed his undergraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with Distinction in Dermatologic Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his internship at New York Hospital Queens, and returned to Einstein College for his Dermatology residency, being appointed Chief Resident during his final year. Dr. Friedman joined the Einstein College faculty after graduation from 2010-2015, during which time he was the Director of Dermatologic Research, Director of the Translational Research Fellowship, and the Associate Program Director.

25.02.21
Brickell Biotech to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences
23.02.21
Brickell Biotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 9, 2021