Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from Preclinical Studies of KER-050 and ALK2 Inhibitors at the European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced results from preclinical studies of KER-050 and the Company’s ALK2 inhibitor program at the virtual European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference held March 5 through 7, 2021.



“We are pleased to present preclinical data from our hematology programs at the ESH Translational Research E-Conference. Data from multiple in vivo disease models continue to support the positive observations in our Phase 1 clinical trials,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “For KER-050, these data support the observations from our Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers of a rapid hematological response, which we believe is indicative of effects on terminal differentiation, and a durable response, which we believe is indicative of effects on early precursors. We believe the ability to target multiple stages of erythropoiesis makes KER-050 a potential therapeutic candidate for diseases that cause anemia due to ineffective erythropoiesis, including myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis. Additionally, data from multiple anemia models recapitulated the increases in serum iron and decreases in serum hepcidin observed in our Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-047 in healthy volunteers, further highlighting the potential therapeutic benefit of ALK2 inhibition in hepcidin-mediated anemia.”

KER-050, a Novel Inhibitor of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling, Induces Red Blood Cell Production by Promoting Multiple Stages of Erythroid Differentiation

Keros has previously shown that mice treated with a single 10 mg/kg dose of a research form of KER-050 (“RKER-050”), a novel inhibitor of Transforming Growth Factor-Beta superfamily signaling, had increased red blood cells (“RBCs”, +7%), hemoglobin (“HGB”, +6.7%) and reticulocytes (“RET”, +20%) as soon as 12 hours after administration compared to vehicle-treated mice. Keros also observed increases in colony forming unit-erythroid progenitors as soon as Day 2, consistent with an effect on early stages of erythropoiesis, followed by changes in polychromatophilic/early orthochromatic erythroid precursors as soon as Day 4 and late orthochromatic erythroblasts/reticulocytes by Day 7, which is consistent with progression of cells through erythropoiesis.