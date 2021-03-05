 

Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from Preclinical Studies of KER-050 and ALK2 Inhibitors at the European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  101   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced results from preclinical studies of KER-050 and the Company’s ALK2 inhibitor program at the virtual European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference held March 5 through 7, 2021.

“We are pleased to present preclinical data from our hematology programs at the ESH Translational Research E-Conference. Data from multiple in vivo disease models continue to support the positive observations in our Phase 1 clinical trials,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “For KER-050, these data support the observations from our Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers of a rapid hematological response, which we believe is indicative of effects on terminal differentiation, and a durable response, which we believe is indicative of effects on early precursors. We believe the ability to target multiple stages of erythropoiesis makes KER-050 a potential therapeutic candidate for diseases that cause anemia due to ineffective erythropoiesis, including myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis. Additionally, data from multiple anemia models recapitulated the increases in serum iron and decreases in serum hepcidin observed in our Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-047 in healthy volunteers, further highlighting the potential therapeutic benefit of ALK2 inhibition in hepcidin-mediated anemia.”

KER-050, a Novel Inhibitor of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling, Induces Red Blood Cell Production by Promoting Multiple Stages of Erythroid Differentiation

Keros has previously shown that mice treated with a single 10 mg/kg dose of a research form of KER-050 (“RKER-050”), a novel inhibitor of Transforming Growth Factor-Beta superfamily signaling, had increased red blood cells (“RBCs”, +7%), hemoglobin (“HGB”, +6.7%) and reticulocytes (“RET”, +20%) as soon as 12 hours after administration compared to vehicle-treated mice. Keros also observed increases in colony forming unit-erythroid progenitors as soon as Day 2, consistent with an effect on early stages of erythropoiesis, followed by changes in polychromatophilic/early orthochromatic erythroid precursors as soon as Day 4 and late orthochromatic erythroblasts/reticulocytes by Day 7, which is consistent with progression of cells through erythropoiesis.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from Preclinical Studies of KER-050 and ALK2 Inhibitors at the European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference LEXINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Keros Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences 2021 Virtual Conference
17.02.21
Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference