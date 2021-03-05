Identity & Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key to Participate in Security IT Roundtable Discussion at Maxim Group’s Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Thursday, March 18th from 11am-12pm ET

WALL, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics will present and meet with investors at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO Mike DePasquale will also participate in a “Security IT” roundtable discussion moderated by Maxim Equity Analyst Allen Klee, from 11am to 12pm ET.



The Security IT roundtable and BIO-key’s pre-recorded investor presentation will be available on the registration page: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions and live Q&A with company executives from hundreds of emerging growth companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.