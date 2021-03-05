Bluma Wellness Inc. Provides End-of-Month Operations Update and Financial Highlights for February 2021

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Bluma Wellness ”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) is pleased to provide its patients and investors with an end-of-month sales and operations report for the month ended February 28, 2021. The financial highlights disclosed in this press release are management prepared and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditors. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Bluma Wellness is pleased to provide the following sales and financial highlights from the month of February 2021:

Gross Revenue 1 : $2,733,756

: $2,733,756 Revenues less cost of sales before fair value adjustments: approx. $1,125,000

Gross Price Per Pound 2 : $8,817.79

: $8,817.79 Ounces of Dried Medical Cannabis Flower Sold: 4,704.46 oz

Milligrams (mg) of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Sold: 6,205,730 mg

During the month of February, 3 Boys Farm, LLC, doing business as One Plant Florida (“One Plant Florida”), the Company’s wholly-owned, licensed operating subsidiary, averaged sales of 672 ounces of dried medical cannabis flower per retail dispensary, and 886,533 mg of distillate/oil sold per retail dispensary. One Plant Florida’s February sales positioned it third in ounces of dried medical cannabis flower sold per retail dispensary when compared against all other Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (“MMTCs”) in Florida, and ninth in mg of THC sold per retail dispensary when compared against all MMTCs in Florida, in each case according to published data from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use (“OMMU”).

Additionally, Bluma Wellness is pleased to share that One Plant Florida closed the month of February with $461,000 in gross revenue between Friday, February 26 and Sunday, February 28.

THC Sold (mg)/average oz sold per retail dispensary compared to competitors, February 20213

Trulieve : 1,432 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 4,557,160 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number one in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

: 1,432 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 4,557,160 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number one in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary Grow Healthy : 936 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,882,693 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number two in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

: 936 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,882,693 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number two in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary One Plant: 672 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 886,533 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number three in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

672 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 886,533 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number three in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary Surterra Wellness: 643 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,972,197 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number four in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

643 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,972,197 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number four in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary Harvest: 621 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,341,494 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number five in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

621 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,341,494 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number five in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary GTI: 523 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 630,475 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number six in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

523 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 630,475 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number six in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary Curaleaf: 503 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,641,869 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number seven in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

503 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 1,641,869 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number seven in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary AltMed Florida (MuV): 490 oz of dried medical cannabis flower / 2,300,998 mg of THC sold per dispensary, number eight in average ounces of medical cannabis flower sold per dispensary

Looking Ahead (Winter 2021)