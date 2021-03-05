 

Premier Health Announces $18M Paratransit Tender Win

05.03.2021, 14:30   

MONTRÉAL, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it was awarded two five years paratransit contracts by the Government of Quebec for a total value of approximately $18M (the “Contracts”). The Contracts awarded cover the Laurentians and Lanaudière administrative regions and are expected to start in the course of 2021. The Contracts represent together an estimated 28,000 transport segments per year.

Paratransit service is a non-ambulatory adapted medical transport required for specialized treatments, medical appointments and transfer between facilities in vehicles with dedicated equipment such as multi-position chairs, bariatric chairs, vital signs monitors, and central oxygen devices.

The Corporation acquired a commercial license in 2019 and has been operating a limited number of paratransit units to acquire a good understanding of the cost structure and the technology requirements for this business segment. The Corporation intends to manage the service using its PSweb platform which recent version includes applications developed specifically for this service, including dispatching and monitoring features.

The rationale behind this new business unit is to be able to provide additional services to current customer organizations while using our existing technology infrastructure,” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “The operating metrics we acquired over the last two years gave us enough key performance indicators to be successful with the tender process.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.




