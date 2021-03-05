BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Second- or Third-line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for anti-PD1 antibody tislelizumab was accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for treatment in the second- or third-line setting of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy.

“We are excited to submit the third marketing application for tislelizumab from its broad program in lung cancer which consists of five completed or ongoing Phase 3 trials. Results from our Phase 3 RATIONALE 303 trial demonstrated improved overall survival over chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC patients who have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy at its interim analysis, which we have been able to file quickly with the CDE for its review,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “With three approvals for tislelizumab in China, as well as three sBLAs under review, we are excited to continue to build upon our broad development program for tislelizumab, a potentially differentiated checkpoint inhibitor and explore additional opportunities with our new partner Novartis.”

RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab Compared to Docetaxel in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Who Progressed on Prior Platinum-Based Chemotherapy

The sBLA is supported by clinical results from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 303 trial, a randomized, open-label, multicenter global Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT03358875) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab compared to docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on a prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is OS in all patients (the ITT population) and in patients with high PD-L1 expression; key secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS), and safety. A total of 805 patients in 10 countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania were randomized 2:1 to either the tislelizumab arm or the docetaxel arm.